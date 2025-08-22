The Masks Are Falling

It is as if the derailment of certain components of the Western world against the State of Israel, and more generally against the Jewish People, has entered into an unhealthy boiling point.

The excessiveness of the active support given to the terrorist movement Hamas, perpetrator of the savage attack of October 7, 2023, against the peaceful Israeli territory, is enough to surprise those who refuse to understand the mechanisms of collective psychology and the underlying religious indoctrination.

By all legal standards, and especially those of international law, the response of the Israeli armed forces is measured and justified. The crude manipulations of the enemy and their dissemination with suspicious enthusiasm by the press and certain Western governments constitute criminal complicity, echoing perverse enthusiasms going as far back as the Black Death and the Crusades.

The terrorists killed or wounded are anything but children. The figures they publish are outrageous and constantly shifting. Never has an armed conflict shown such a low rate of collateral victims, a result that costs the lives of many Jewish soldiers. Goebbels rejoices in his grave.

For people endowed with morality, the Nazi-like Hamas must be neutralized, militarily and politically: it must no longer govern Gaza, and the instigators and executors of the Western Negev massacre must pay for their crimes.

The suspicious compassion for the Gazans illustrates all too well the moral deviation of sympathy for the perverse, which turns into true cruelty. The decision to pretend to “recognize” a non-existent “Palestinian State,” which does not meet the legal conditions for such recognition, only in order to seriously harm the Sovereign Jewish State by claiming to institutionalize an existential threat against it, is a scandal.

That Israel has since had to defend itself on seven fronts—including unprecedented attacks of hundreds of Iranian and Yemeni ballistic missiles, hundreds of rockets of all calibers coming from Gaza, Syria, and Iraq—leaves the world’s humanitarian conscience totally indifferent.

But on the part of States considered “serious,” such as France and the United Kingdom, this attitude constitutes an act unprecedented in modern times and raises grave questions about the moral and mental state of certain currents of Western and Westernized civilization, increasingly rotting under the influence of the most backward Islam and the terror it inspires even within them.

For 80 years, the selective massacre of European Jews, the Shoah—the collective “work” of the Nazis and the many collaborators among the dominated peoples—remained a bone stuck in the throat and in the conscience of millions of Westerners.

The successes of the Jewish State, its daring, and its insistence on commemorating its dead had become unbearable for many. What a relief to finally be able to describe the Jews in turn as “genocidal,” even if it is a vile lie, a phantasm on a planetary scale!

Under these conditions, it is pointless to note that too many Westerners are struck with amnesia—about the unfolding of events in the Middle East over the past century, not to mention the 4,000-year history of the bonds between Israel and its Land, and about the international commitments that bind them in a compulsory manner if they wish to preserve an international status of dignity.

The “conference” by which Mr. Macron intends, in New York in a few days, to trample on Jewish sovereignty and to deprive Israel of its rights as they result from millennia-old Jewish rights, from the Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne, from the British Mandate over Palestine, and from subsequent events, is a masquerade unworthy of the French Nation.

He cares little, carried away as he is by a quasi-mystical delirium against which any rational argument will shatter. His diplomatic arrogance toward the Prime Minister of the State of Israel reveals the excess into which he pretends to drag the entire West.

It must be recalled to all that the Jewish People are no longer as defenseless as they were for so long, and that it would be wiser to discourage the temptation of a military adventure—yet clearly envisaged by the preparatory declaration of Macron’s conference—against its sovereign State.

Léon Rozenbaum