A liberating act

There is a striking symmetry between the challenge of freedom and truth launched against Pharaonic Egypt by 600,000 members of the People of the Children of Israel, nearly 4,000 years ago, and the one launched today by 10 million Israelis against the empire of the Ayatollahs, which imprisons and represses 90 million Persians and intends to impose itself as a world power after a new genocide of the Jews, nuclear and avowed.

Historians of the future will have to analyze at length the complex process by which the Ayatollahs, an extremist, violent, and bloodthirsty regime, succeeded in infiltrating not only the Sunni Arab world, but also the « humanist » West, international organizations and tribunals, to revive there as never before the poison of hatred of the Jews, lies, the inversion of the most obvious facts, the denial of law, and the crudest propaganda.

From Israel, the sovereign Hebrew state, we could not fail to see the criminal encirclement established all around us by the Iranian regime, Lebanese Hezbollah to the north, Iraqi and Syrian Shiite militias to the east, the Houthis of Yemen to the south, and Hamas to the southwest. Not to mention the hateful propaganda offensive coming by sea from Western Muslims.

Since the major crime of October 7, and despite serious initial misjudgments by our army, our government and its leader, our forces, the army of the People of Israel, our children and grandchildren, have gradually succeeded, while paying a heavy price in blood, in considerably reducing the destructive capabilities of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Syrian and Iraqi militias, the Houthis of Yemen and now the head of the snake, its inspirer and financier, the regime of the Ayatollahs backed by the so-called « guardians of the revolution. »

Certainly, the game is not over, just like the headlong flight of the Hebrews and the Ayatollahs have more than one trick up their sleeve and blows to deal us, like the Pharaoh’s army pursuing them in the desert, and they do not hold back by targeting, without the slightest shame, essentially civilian Israeli targets.

Despite the intense, highly specific protection our scientists have developed against the hundreds of missiles and drones targeting our citizens, a small percentage still manage to kill. This gives an idea of ​​what would happen to us without this protection and what could happen to Europe which remains without it!

Yet the starting gun for freedom and truth has been fired. A small, threatened nation has risen once again against its very powerful oppressors with courage and determination. Sometimes, it takes nothing more to awaken and strengthen the forces of Good.

Western politicians and the majority of the press, who have wallowed unrestrainedly for months and sometimes years in the most vile anti-Semitism, would be well advised to take into account certain signs coming from their own people, such as, for example, the popular vote in the Eurovision Song Contest, where there was suddenly clear support for Israel, despite the insistence of the apparent media consensus to totally vilify us.

The Jews of the Diaspora, at least those who have not gone over to the enemy, should now easily decode their true situation and seriously consider their Return to the ancestral Homeland, the one that defends true morality, that of authentic love for others, in reciprocity and which knows that false pity for the wicked is, in the end, cruelty.

Leon Rozenbaum

(Lawyer in Israel born in Paris (France), former student of the Lycée Hoche in Versailles, graduate in Law and Modern Literature from the University of Paris, grandson and nephew of deportees handed over to the Nazis by French police officers and who died at Auschwitz)