Macron’s “conference”

The so-called « diplomatic conference » that President Macron wishes to organize with a view to recognizing a « Palestinian state » is illegal in terms of public international law and grotesque in terms of concrete policy. This attempt, gravely hostile to the State of Israel, has already made France the laughingstock of democratic and law-abiding nations, while revealing misplaced infantilism and appalling bad faith at the head of this state.

Franco-Israelis, who, of course, have chosen Israel, the realization of age-old Jewish hope, have most often retained deep feelings for the country where they were born and lived, feelings that are now disappointed. They often feel great sorrow at this disfigurement of a country where they left so much of themselves.

Already, calling a meeting where one claims to settle the fate of the Country and the People of Israel a « diplomatic conference, » without its presence and against its will, is more akin to an outdated colonial modus operandi, totally disconnected from reality, than to authentic diplomatic activity. Even if the worst propaganda of the terrorist Muslim extremists finds its place there, most Arab countries are realistic enough to ultimately feel nothing but contempt for this useless genuflection.

Mr. Macron’s project is illegal on many levels.

– It is a violation of the national rights of the Jewish people, the indigenous people of their country, rights established, proven and recorded in the memory of men and the Book of books, for nearly 4000 years.

-It is a violation of the treaties of San Remo (1920), Sèvres and Lausanne (1923) which are a recognition and not a « creation » of the aforementioned rights, following the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire after the First World War and the Peace Conference.

-It constitutes a flagrant violation of Article 80 of the UN Charter, which provides in particular that » nothing in this Chapter shall be interpreted as altering, directly or indirectly, in any manner, the rights of any State or people or the provisions of international instruments in force to which Members of the Organization may be parties. »

This means that no one is authorized to deprive the Jewish people of their rights to the land that incontestable legal instruments recognized in 1920 and 1923 on the territory of British Mandate on Palestine. Only the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, which granted this state 4/5 of the territory assigned to the Jewish people, has partially changed the situation. Everything else, « between the river and the sea, » between the Jordan and the Mediterranean, belongs by right to the Jewish people. To claim to amputate this territory is a gross violation of the UN Charter.

-It is a violation of the UN Declaration of September 12, 2007, on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This declaration prohibits depriving these peoples of their rights to their ancestral lands. Precisely, the Jewish people are the indigenous people of the Land of Israel.

Many in Israel and elsewhere have been tempted to seek a modus vivendi with the Arab population, the majority of whom are illegal immigrants and their descendants who arrived in Palestine after 1920, attracted by the country’s development brought about by the return of the Jews to their historic homeland. Thus, through the 1993 Oslo Accords and the forced evacuation of the Jewish population from Gaza in 2005, some have sought to finally establish recognition of Jewish sovereignty despite Islam’s inherent contemptuous and warlike status toward Jews.

The savage attack of October 7, 2023, and the indescribable massacre of hundreds of men, women, and children in the western Negev, has definitively changed the situation. Israel can never again entertain illusions and must now assert and assume its full sovereignty over sufficient territory to prevent any surprise attack.

The surprising support that too many Westerners have given and continue to give to the mendacious propaganda of Hamas terrorists, whatever the horrors they have committed and the inhumane treatment they continue to inflict on the Israelis they have illegally abducted, can only strengthen Israel’s resolve.

Israel is a regional power with advanced weapons technology, a battle-hardened army, and a powerful air force.

France is in deep economic disarray, and its long-neglected military capabilities are modest. Mr. Macron should not continue to believe he can erase Israel’s will with the stroke of a pen.

Leon Rozenbaum