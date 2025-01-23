Has Israel Given Too Much to Hamas?

The inability of the IDF, on October 7, 2023, to prevent the assault on the national territory by a small army of 6,000 Hamas terrorists who engaged in scenes of carnage for many hours, killing, raping, slitting the throats, disemboweling, burning alive men, women, children, babies and the elderly, taking approximately 250 people hostage, is certainly a very serious failure.

To this day, the Israelis have not received a satisfactory explanation for the incompetence of the command of our national army on this occasion.

The signing of an extortion protocol between the State of Israel and Hamas for the gradual release of the hundred hostages still held underground by this terrorist organization since October 7, 2023, is an opportunity to reveal serious differences of sensitivity in Israeli public opinion.

But it must be stressed that the divide is no less serious between the Jews and Western Europe dominated by the « Woke » ideology, a poisonous flowering originating in American universities, an active accomplice in the crimes of Hamas and totally indifferent to the fate of Jewish hostages, to the ignoble and repeated attacks against civilians in Israel.

For the first phase, 33 hostages, men, women, children, old people, alive or dead (a question deliberately left open until the release or handing over of the bodies, by perverse manipulation of Hamas in the purest style of banditry), are to be handed over in exchange for more than 1,300 terrorists duly convicted in court for blood crimes against Jews because they were Jews. According to what has been made public, there is still uncertainty about the subsequent stages and possible new demands from the terrorists.

As soon as the agreement was announced, there were scenes of victorious jubilation in the Gazan ranks, accompanied by declarations affirming that on this basis, « the Jews will leave Palestine. »

On the Israeli side, many believe that the price to be paid for releasing such a large number of proven terrorists, responsible for the deaths of innocent Israeli citizens, and serving justified sentences, by virtually abandoning control of Gaza – except for the border between Gaza and Egypt – after 15 months of a deadly war, marked by Israeli successes on the ground, but also severe human losses among our soldiers, is unacceptable.

The disappointment of all Israelis, while the purely military advances of the IDF are incontestable, to have to accept such conditions, which for many resemble a serious continued setback, is immense.

Yet, in the face of the violence of feelings and sensations, which is largely justified in the face of such considerable events, it is desirable to place the assessment of the true situation in its physical, geographical and moral context. It is clear that the price attached by Israel to the lives of its citizens constitutes a very rare criterion of morality, especially among peoples accustomed to believing themselves authorized to lecture us.

Over the past 15 months, the wheel has turned and Tsahal, our army, has, despite its initial weakness, proven itself capable of radically changing the balance of power and the geopolitical map of the entire Middle East, largely in favor of the State of Israel.

Israel was attacked, from October 7, by missiles and other devices, on 7 different fronts, from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, (by the « proxies » armed and financed by Tehran), Yemen, Iran and the Arabs of Judea and Samaria.

In addition, some 150,000 Israeli citizens had been forced to leave their homes in the north and south of the country, fearing new savage aggressions, and were crowding into hotels in Israel.

However, not only did the IDF manage to hunt down the Gaza terrorists in their strongholds set up in total violation of the laws of war and humanitarian law in hospitals, places of worship, schools, UN premises and the immense underground network that has been uncovered, sparing non-combatants to an unprecedented extent.

But also, Tsahal has managed, notably by a stroke of genius prepared long in advance, to considerably weaken the Lebanese Hezbollah, an army much more considerable than Hamas and no less dangerous, since it had been training for a long time to invade our country with sophisticated weapons in very large quantities and a series of underground assault tunnels even leading into our territory.

Moreover, in response to two Iranian cruise missile attacks, unprecedented in their scale in military history, each charge of which was capable of destroying an entire neighborhood, and which Israeli-designed defensive weapons contained 99% of, our air force managed to destroy the anti-aircraft protection systems of this aggressor, a vast country of 90 million inhabitants, by penetrating deep into its territory. Although this operation did not cause many enemy casualties, it provided an eloquent demonstration of both Israel’s long patience and what the current Iranian power risks if it persists in wanting our downfall.

In addition, our air force has repeatedly destroyed military and strategic targets in Yemen, two thousand kilometers from its bases, from where the Houthi ethnic group, which dominates this country, continues to attempt aggressions against our country using missiles and drones that we have not always managed to stop.

The weakening of Hezbollah, following the blows dealt by our forces, had the unexpected consequence of the rapid collapse of the Bashar El Assad regime in Syria. The commander of one of the Islamist groups took control of this country bordering Israel. Although the latter is currently playing the moderation card in an west style suit, it is difficult to know what his real intentions are regarding the nature of the regime he intends to establish and what attitude he will adopt towards his neighbors. For all practical purposes, Tsahal has taken the precaution of destroying as much as possible the chemical weapons, the war fleet and a large number of Syrian combat aircrafts, in order to prevent immediate attempts at aggression against Israel.

All this, combined with the fact that Mr. Trump won the election as President of the United States, and is much more favorable to Israel than the outgoing administration, allows us to establish a much more favorable balance sheet than the impression that the large Israeli concessions extorted for the release of the hostages may leave.

The situation remains unstable, but October 7 and its aftermath have strengthened the determination of a majority of the People of Israel to live as sovereigns in their country, the cradle of their civilization, and have opened their eyes to their solitude and the illusion of their acceptance as equals within the concert of Nations. The adulterated support of so many governments, institutions and even so-called « Courts of Justice » for the enemies of Israel bent on destroying it, will not be without consequences. Israel will be much more circumspect in sharing its creativity in many areas. It will demand tangible proof from all its immediate neighbors that they are not preparing a surprise attack and will eventually use force to safeguard itself. It will become intractable with those who, at home, at the highest level, have stupidly made common cause with the « woke » ideology, which has become that of active accomplices of a ferocious enemy.

Leon Rozenbaum