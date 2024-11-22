The International Criminal Court has become criminal

On the recommendation of its indicted rapist prosecutor, an institution, supposedly judicial, an areopagus of judges, violates the Treaty of Rome which established it, its regulations, its own customs and commits the offense of crime against the Jewish People by cynically attempting to treat it as a pariah.

To claim to issue an international arrest warrant against the democratically elected Prime Minister of the State of Israel, the sovereign State of the Jewish People and against the outgoing Minister of Defense of this country, because they organized the legitimate defense of their country after a genocidal terrorist attack against its citizens, followed by incessant bombings against its territory on seven different fronts, which continue to this day, is an unspeakable ignominy and the very negation of the reason for the Court’s existence.

This iniquitous and criminal decision definitively causes this institution to lose all credibility, making itself an accomplice in the shamelessly admitted genocidal actions of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Syrian Shiite militias, the Iraqi Shiite militias, the Yemeni Houthi Shiite militias and the Iran of the Ayatollahs.

All those who participated in this revolting decision will have to answer for their actions. Any state that approves it will be branded with the seal of infamy.

The legally formed bodies and citizens of the State of Israel and the Jewish people throughout the world will continue the struggle for their lives and the establishment of a world legal order based on truth and justice. They will fight, like their fathers, the specific perverse manifestations of hatred of the Jews as they did against the Nazis, but also for the construction of a fraternal world based on authentic morality.

All men who love justice will not fail to join in the reprobation of this intolerable act. Believers are not unaware, moreover, that the People of Israel are the Elders of the Creator of heaven and earth and that historical experience firmly condemns those who abusively rise up against them in the spirit of evil.

Leon Rozenbaum