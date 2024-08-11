The nodal point?

One only has to live in Israel for several decades to understand that we spend our time wondering whether we have reached the ultimate stage this time.

Our aspiration for a calm and peaceful life both outside and inside is so strong that it has often led us to false evaluations of our regional and global status as well as our internal situation.

This time, however, it seems that we have reached a particularly ultimate point. We have been at war for 10 months. It is the longest war Israel has experienced since the restoration of Jewish sovereignty to the land of Israel 76 years ago.

At this stage, we have only partially succeeded in eliminating the terrorist organization Hamas, which is insanely armed in the Gaza region and whose sole effort and objective was and remains the annihilation of Israel and the genocide of the Jews of Israel and the rest of the world.

This criminal organization, expert in intoxication and disguise, shamelessly diverts increasingly suspicious « humanitarian » aid from the West and the Arab-Muslim world, and also by trickery, from Israel itself, and this for years, in defiance of the interests of the population for which it was responsible, for the sole purpose of massacring the Jews.

The aggression of our territory and peaceful villagers by the surprise attack of October 7, its massiveness and above all its unspeakable savagery, including the removal of organs, especially sexual organs, dismemberment, the decapitation of children, systematic rapes, caused in a few hours more than 1200 murdered and more than 4000 injured. This is enough to open our eyes.

In addition, the enemy carried out the kidnapping of nearly 300 men, women, children and old people. All this has revealed to us the immensity of the hatred of our enemies and the extent of our illusions about the patient construction of the peace that we all, to varying degrees, believed possible.

It is precisely this phantasmatic hope that has caused the unpreparedness of our army, so sophisticated and technological, whose leaders remained convinced that the enemy would be deterred from undertaking a similar attack, for which he could not be unaware of the price he would have to pay in return.

It turns out that our inability to actually read events is not only about our declared enemies but also applies broadly to the reactions of the Western world to our legitimate response. Indeed, as soon as the initial stupor at the savagery we have suffered has passed, and which, at the beginning, had aroused the indignation of certain Western heads of state who came to express their solidarity, in barely a few days, it is the fate of the inhabitants of Gaza, in the face of our response, which could not be more legitimate, that has become the only object of concern in the world! However, many Gazan civilians had joined the terrorist troops in the abuses and a very large number of them, until today, approve of the massacre of 7 October.

It turns out that a whole series of other perversions were then revealed, including the culpable indifference of the Western media and politicians towards the abducted and ill-treated Jews, a suspicious adherence to Hamas’ propaganda that had supposedly become the official version, while the indications provided by our government were still subject to caution in the Western media.

But the hostility towards our country was manifested in an even more serious way, especially when the International Red Cross flatly refused to even attempt to hand over or to hand over by intermediaries to the hostages, the medicines essential to their health, that the State of Israel had provided.

Moreover, it is as if the rest of the world continues to ignore the fact that our country must face very concretely, with daily bombings and their share of victims, fires, and traumas, enemies on no less than eight fronts: in Gaza against Hamas, in Lebanon against Hezbollah, in Judea and Samaria, in the face of Hamas and other terrorist groups, in southern Israel, in Eilat in the face of the Yemeni Houthis, who have already sent many long-range missiles at our civilian population, in the east, in the face of the Syrian Shiite militias and the Iraqi Shiite militias.

The eighth enemy is not the least since it is the Iran of the Ayatollahs, the mastermind of all these aggressions, arming and financing all these auxiliaries, which on the night of April 13 to 14, 2024 attempted a major attack against our country in the form of thousands of tons of explosives carried by cruise missiles of all calibers and drones, that our army, assisted by American forces, some other Western forces and Arab states of the Alliance of Abraham, was fortunately able to block and destroy in flight at 99.9%.

Moreover, since then, a blanket of silence has hung over this unprecedented aggression and its successful blocking, a first in military history in terms of its seriousness and which demonstrates Iran’s ability to confront a Europe which, on this point, has no adequate defense.

The press, the media, and Western politicians also completely ignore the suffering of the 130,000 Israelis who have been forced to leave their homes because of the fighting and the threat of sudden new massacres in the border areas and who have become refugees and internally displaced persons.

Never, since the Nazi era, has such a manifest anti-Semitism been expressed in most Western countries with such virulence and scope, directed, of course, particularly against the sovereign Jewish state, but bearing the same symbols and the same effects as the traditional anti-Semitism of Christianity and Islam.

The fact that the « Jewish question » has become the central theme of the European elections in France, highlights the dimensions of the destructive madness that afflicts the West, which is caught by the throat by Islam and ready to collaborate with it for the worse.

In the best of cases, the distance taken from Israel consists above all in an ambiguity that revels in declarations of support but often manifests outright hostility. This is the case of many European states, but also of the Biden administration of the United States, which is blackmailing us with ammunition to the point of hindering our most essential military operations, such as the cleansing of the southern Gaza Strip of terrorist gangs and the takeover of the so-called Philadelphia axis between the Gaza Strip and the Egyptian Sinai. Indeed, it is through this channel that Hamas has been able to be supplied with considerable quantities of the latest weapons and could be reconstituted quickly if we are not careful.

Even more serious, perhaps, is the manifest perversity of international organizations such as the UN General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court and the worst of all, UNRWA, a proven and active accomplice in the October 7 massacre and the excessive arming of Hamas.

It is enough to examine the very wording of the two questions submitted to the International Court of Justice by the United Nations to highlight the partial, partisan and metapolitical character of the hatred of Israel and its people by a significant part of international institutions.

This is the result of a long-standing undermining of international Muslim organizations and a large number of Muslim states, but also of the active connivance of important currents of the Christian West, even secularized.

Indeed, if the court had been faithful to its vocation, it would have immediately carefully examined and questioned the tendentious vocabulary used in the very formulation of the questions asked by a manipulative majority of the General Assembly of the U.N., and would have re-established a minimum of equality and intellectual honesty in the problem, the presentation of the facts and the positions of the various parties.

It would have been his duty and an absolute moral and legal obligation. However, not only did it not do so, but it even greatly outbid it in bad faith, willful ignorance of historical or recent facts and the points of law that justify the positions of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in general.

In the face of the adversity of this war that is being imposed on us, and which seems to challenge our sovereignty and even our existence, we must maintain at all costs the cohesion between all the citizens of Israel and all the Jews throughout the world. However, we cannot avoid a careful examination of our responsibilities in the event of October 7 and its aftermath.

It is as if a fringe of Israeli society, which is, to a large extent, the ruling class, has chosen to repudiate Jewish identity and especially its traditional sources, the Bible and the Talmud as well as the great texts of the diasporic era. It has replaced them with an adherence to Western postmodernity, linked moreover to the US Democratic Party, and to a morality that believes itself to be of our century, and which poses as a rival to Jewish morality.

This fringe of society has built series of bastions in the state apparatus, particularly in the judicial system, the army staff, the university, industry and large business. Some of the procrastinations in the conduct of the war so far, not exempt from political calculations, may well be the result not only of American pressure but also of the IDF high command, which is clearly cut off from middle officials and the mass of fighters who are totally convinced of the need for complete victory over Hamas.

By dint of believing themselves to be at the very forefront of modernity, these people have deprived themselves and cut themselves off from the very basis of their national, religious and civilizational existence. But the state that bears the name « Israel » cannot be a duplicate of a small secularized Christian nation, but only the authentic heir of the civilization of the Hebrews who went through the centuries of exile to bring their witness to the world.

The targeted elimination by Israel ( as published in foreign press) of the leader of Hamas in Iranian territory, on the one hand, and of a very senior Hezbollah figure ( formally recognized by Israel), on the other, after a massacre of Israeli children in the Golan by a missile fired from Lebanon, presents us all with a new situation. Are we heading for a major confrontation that will pit us against the Lebanese and the Iranians, in addition to Hamas, together or separately?

This very concrete threat has even forced the Biden administration to clarify its position vis-à-vis the Ayatollahs’ regime by finally ceasing to spare it and warning it not to launch an all-out war against Israel, which would retaliate with the utmost energy. Since then, everything has been open.

Leon Rozenbaum